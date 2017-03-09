Duke turns to Allen as Jackson gets in foul trouble against Louisville

Grayson Allen’s role with Duke isn’t gone after all.
The Blue Devils were forced to turn to their struggling junior guard in the first half of Thursday’s ACC quarterfinal game against Louisville when Frank Jackson picked up three fouls in the game’s first 13 minutes.
Jackson has replaced Allen, an all-American last season who has been playing at less than 100 percent this season due to injuries and on-court behavioral issues, in the starting lineup for Duke’s last five games.
He played just 12 minutes and had his first scoreless game since 2015 when Duke beat Clemson 79-72 on Wednesday.
But when Jackson went to the bench Allen took over the team’s point guard duties again. Duke fell behind 26-21 with 4:26 to play.
But Allen scored six points the rest of the way, including a 3-pointer, as the Blue Devils took a 39-37 halftime lead.
