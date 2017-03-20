Former Duke guard Quinn Cook intent on NBA career

0:24 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin conducts hugfest Pause

3:18 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about Amile Jefferson and the end of the road for the Blue Devils

2:51 Matt Jones reflects on his four years as a Duke Blue Devil after loss to Gamecocks

14:45 Duke's Coach K talks South Carolina and Grayson Allen

7:18 Coach K: 'Our guys played hard and well'

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance

2:12 NC State's Freeman: "It's going to be fun"