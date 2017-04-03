Bulls, Blue Devils face off in Battle of Bull City’

Duke baseball and the Durham Bulls have history dating back to 1902.
That year, Durham’s first baseball team, the Durham Tobacconists, played an exhibition game against Duke, which was still Trinity College.
The teams met several more times through the 1910s.
On Tuesday the “Battle of Bull City” will continue when the Bulls and Blue Devils meet at 6:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the home field for both teams. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
In a midseason exhibition game for the Blue Devils, who are 16-15 and 5-7 in the ACC, Duke will face the Bulls for their preseason exhibition game. The Bulls, a Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, open their season at Gwinnett Thursday. Durham’s home-opener will be against Charlotte on April 10.
This season marks Duke’s eighth consecutive playing home games at DBAP; the Blue Devils and the Bulls agreed on Duke playing home games at the park in 2009.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Duke head coach Chris Pollard said in a release. “I always thought how fun it would be to play in one of these games where a college team matched up against pro team. I want our guys to have fun and enjoy it.”
Duke is coming off Sunday’s 6-2 loss to Pitt. The Blue Devils entered the game averaging close to eight runs a game in conference play but were held to one run on two hits through eight innings.
The Blue Devils will resume its season on Saturday at Miami for a three-game series.
Sophomore outfielder Griffin Conine leads Duke with 34 RBIs, 33 runs and seven home runs. Sophomore outfielder Jimmy Herron has a team-best 39 hits.
The Bulls this season will open with some of Tampa’s top prospects. Shortstop Willy Adames, the No. 21 overall prospect, if expected to join other Rays prospects Jose DeLeon, Jake Bauers and Casey Gillaspie.
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
Battle of Bull City
Who: Duke Blue Devils vs. Durham Bulls
When: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park
TV: ACC Network Extra
