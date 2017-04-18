Duke

April 18, 2017 5:51 PM

Here’s what Twitter says about Grayson Allen returning to Duke

From staff reports

Duke announced on Tuesday that its star point guard Grayson Allen will return to school for his senior season.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

