Here’s what Twitter says about Grayson Allen returning to Duke

Duke announced on Tuesday that its star point guard Grayson Allen will return to school for his senior season.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

Grayson Allen returning to Duke for his senior year. Interesting to see if public perception can be rebuilt in time for next year's draft. — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) April 18, 2017 Will be interesting to see if Allen can get back to being the explosive scorer he was as a sophomore with a summer to rest and heal. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 18, 2017 Honestly I have a lot of respect for Grayson Allen for staying for his senior season — Alex✌ (@alex_feeback) April 18, 2017 @SportsCenter I'm glad to hear Grayson Allen is coming back for senior year . Too many 1 & dones these days . Get an education — Glenn Jackson (@gsbjack1) April 18, 2017 I don't want another year of Grayson Allen. Signed, college hoops fans living anywhere in the U.S. outside of Durham, N.C. — Khalil P. Garriott (@khalilgarriott) April 18, 2017

Grayson Allen should have went pro after his freshman season and his once in a lifetime 7 minutes he played against Wisconsin in NCAA final — Russ Britt (@Rabbritt1) April 18, 2017 I feel the only reason Grayson Allen is coming back for another year is because he knew he wasn't going first round with those guys ‍♂️ — Logan (@kc_notjojo) April 18, 2017

Congrats Duke Nation! Too bad you guys are going to lose to my Longhorns in the Final Four next season. "Grayson Allen" — Josh (@Venti_Poet) April 18, 2017 Watch out Laettner, looks like Grayson Allen REALLY wants to be the greatest Duke villain of all time — O. Josh Ilori (@JIlori_22) April 18, 2017