Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments

Former Duke star Luke Kennard seemed surprised when asked to comment on who former UNC star Justin Jackson thinks should have been named ACC player of the year.
New 'Voice of the Duke Blue Devils' introduced

New 'Voice of the Duke Blue Devils' introduced

North Carolina native David Shumate will take the seat Bob Harris held for 41 years. Shumate who will call Duke football and men's basketball games, is no stranger to sports having called games for the SEC, ACC, and Mid-American conferences.

How is Coach K's health?

How is Coach K's health?

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has some fun when News & Observer photojournalist Chuck Liddy asks him about his health.

Getting to know Duke's women's golfers

Getting to know Duke's women's golfers

Duke's Leona Maguire, the 2017 ACC women's golfer of the year, offers up some fun facts May 12, 2017, on teammates Virginia Elena Carta, Ana Belac, Sandy Choi, sister Lisa and herself as the Blue Devils prepared for the 2017 NCAA Championship.