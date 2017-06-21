Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments

North Carolina native David Shumate will take the seat Bob Harris held for 41 years. Shumate who will call Duke football and men's basketball games, is no stranger to sports having called games for the SEC, ACC, and Mid-American conferences.
The Blue Devils' pitcher lost some of his hearing after a foul ball careened into the dugout and fractured his temporal bone giving him a severe concussion. He was completely sidelined for months but returned and is now a team captain in his senior year.
Duke's Leona Maguire, the 2017 ACC women's golfer of the year, offers up some fun facts May 12, 2017, on teammates Virginia Elena Carta, Ana Belac, Sandy Choi, sister Lisa and herself as the Blue Devils prepared for the 2017 NCAA Championship.