Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange
Mike Krzyzewski, coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team, rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange in honor of the Emily K Center in Durham. The nonprofit educational center, named for Krzyzewski's mother, works to prepare low-income students for college success.
North Carolina native David Shumate will take the seat Bob Harris held for 41 years. Shumate who will call Duke football and men's basketball games, is no stranger to sports having called games for the SEC, ACC, and Mid-American conferences.
The Blue Devils' pitcher lost some of his hearing after a foul ball careened into the dugout and fractured his temporal bone giving him a severe concussion. He was completely sidelined for months but returned and is now a team captain in his senior year.
Duke's Leona Maguire, the 2017 ACC women's golfer of the year, offers up some fun facts May 12, 2017, on teammates Virginia Elena Carta, Ana Belac, Sandy Choi, sister Lisa and herself as the Blue Devils prepared for the 2017 NCAA Championship.