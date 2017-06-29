Texas responds after allegations against former Duke recruiting target Mohamed Bamba

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange Pause 1:26 Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments 1:42 New 'Voice of the Duke Blue Devils' introduced 0:54 How is Coach K's health? 2:05 Coach K opens the summer session of his K Academy Fantasy Basketball Camp 2:10 Duke's Nick Hendrix missed a season after being hit with a foul ball two years ago but has returned to the mound 5:15 Duke's Coach K: 'We should always be concerned about our brand' 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 3:08 Getting to know Duke's women's golfers 2:36 ‘This is my journey, this is my race:’ Frank Jackson on why he’s staying in the NBA draft (and leaving Duke) Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mohamed Bamba, arguably the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2017, discusses his recruitment and his thoughts on Duke and North Carolina, both of which have prioritized him. Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com

Mohamed Bamba, arguably the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2017, discusses his recruitment and his thoughts on Duke and North Carolina, both of which have prioritized him. Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com