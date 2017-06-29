Texas responds after allegations against former Duke recruiting target Mohamed Bamba

The University of Texas released a statement Thursday saying that it has not been notified by the NCAA of any investigation into allegations made in a video posted on social media that former Duke basketball recruiting target Mohamed Bomba accepted gifts and money from a financial adviser in violation of NCAA rules.
In the profanity-laced video, Bamba’s older brother Ibrahim Johnson accused him of potential NCAA violations that resulted from gifts provided by Greer Love, a financial adviser.
Johnson said in the video that he went to the NCAA with the allegations and that he expected to be interviewed by the organization.
Bomba decided last month to accept a scholarship offer from Texas.
Attempts to reach Love for comment Thursday were unsuccessful, but in an email last month to The News & Observer, Greer identified himself as a mentor to Bamba.
“I was Mo’s original basketball coach in 4th and 5th grade and have been his mentor for the past 9+ years,” Love said. “I’ve been helping him navigate the whole recruitment process and student life at Westtown.”
According to Love’s Linked In account, he is the Vice President Venture Capital & Private Equity at Michigan-based Huron Capital.
According to his profile, Love’s personal interests include being “actively involved in “Locke’s Lions,” an academic and athletic mentorship program for students who attended Public School 208 in Harlem.”
It is unclear whether Bamba, who is from Harlem, was involved with the program.
An effort to reach Bomba through his coach at Westtown, Seth Berger, was unsuccessful.
Bamba, who was ranked the country’s No. 2 recruit by 247sports.com, was heavily recruited by Duke. The 6-11, 207-pound forward played for Westtown School in Pennsylvania last season and visited Duke in February. He attended a game against Florida State, sat with the Cameron Crazies and went to the locker room with Duke players after the game.
Bomba chose Texas over Duke, Michigan and Arizona.
The NCAA has not responded to a request for comment.
The University of Texas said in a statement it has not been notified by the NCAA.
“We’re aware of the recent social media post regarding our men’s basketball student-athlete Mohamed Bamba,” Texas University said in a statement. “As is usual practice by the NCAA, Mo’s amateur status was previously reviewed and final certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.
“The NCAA has not informed us of any pending issues or eligibility concerns at this time regarding Mo. If there are further questions, we certainly will cooperate with the NCAA to the fullest.”
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments