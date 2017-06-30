Duke

June 30, 2017 5:46 PM

Villanova lands Cole Swider despite Duke’s last-minute effort to grab the four-star recruit

By Jonathan M. Alexander

Four-star prospect Cole Swider will be heading to Villanova, despite a last-minute effort by Duke to pick him up.

Swider, a 6-7, 210-pound four-star small forward, made his announcement Friday afternoon at his high school gymnasium. Duke only became a possibility recently after the school offered him a scholarship earlier this month.

In May, Duke wasn’t even in Swider’s top eight. But when Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski extended the offer, the Blue Devils immediately catapulted towards the top of the list. He visited Duke between June 23 and June 24.

Swider, who plays for St. Andrews School in Rhode Island, is ranked No. 92 overall, according to 247sports’ composite rankings, and 25th at his position.

Swider picked Villanova over Duke, Xavier and Syracuse.

