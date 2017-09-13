Top-10 basketball prospect Darius Garland will visit Duke in October, his father says

Darius Garland, the country’s No. 3 rated point guard in the Class of 2018, will visit Duke the weekend of Oct. 27, his father confirmed to the News & Observer Wednesday.

ESPN national recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi was the first to report the news. Garland will also make an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt on Sept. 23, Kentucky on Oct. 13, Indiana on Oct. 20 and UCLA later in the fall.

Garland, who is 6-1, 170 pounds, is ranked No. 9 overall, according to 247sports. He plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn.

“This guy is the truest point guard in the sense of the word because if you’re open he will find you,” his coach Hubie Smith said. “He can do everything.”

Garland averaged 23 points per game and 5 assists as a junior, Smith said.

In July, Garland announced that Duke, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA and Kentucky were among his top schools.

Duke is expected to be one of the favorites, along with Vanderbilt. Of the 13 experts who have weighed in, 54 percent believe Garland will choose Vanderbilt, while 46 percent say he’ll land at Duke, according to 247sports.

Garland has said he’d like to play with Duke commit and top point guard Tre Jones in college, prior to Jones choosing the Blue Devils. Garland said he and Jones, a 6-2, 175-pound point guard and the brother of former Duke guard Tyus Jones, could complement each other with Garland as more of a combination guard.

“I mean, it’s a lot of us who are trying to make a package deal out of each other,” Garland said at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

Along with Jones, Duke has a commitment from Cam Reddish, a 6-8, 195-pound shooting guard and the No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2018.

R.J. Barrett, a 6-6, 180-pound small forward and the No. 1 overall recruit will visit Duke on Sept. 15. And Zion Williamson, a 6-7, 235-pound small forward and the No. 2 overall recruit announced on Monday that he would visit Duke on Oct. 22.