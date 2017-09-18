More Videos

RJ Barrett or Zion Williamson? Here’s your favorite Duke basketball recruiting target.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 12:04 PM

Many of the top basketball recruits in the Class of 2018 have shown interest in Duke — and the Blue Devils are bound to get one or two of them.

The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, R.J. Barrett, visited Duke this past weekend. And the No. 2 recruit, Zion Williamson, recently announced he’ll visit the Blue Devils in October.

Barrett, a 6-6, 180-pound, five-star small forward who’s from Canada but plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, reclassified from the Class of 2019 to 2018 earlier this summer. In July, he averaged 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game for Canada at the FIBU U19 World Cup.

His top five schools include Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon and Arizona, all of which he will visit.

Williamson, a 6-7, 235 pound, five-star small forward, averaged 36.8 points per game for Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C. last season. His top schools include Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, South Carolina, Arizona and Clemson.

Barrett and Williamson play the same position, but it doesn’t mean they can’t play together in college. Duke has two five-star recruits — Cam Reddish (point guard) and Tre Jones (shooting guard) — from the Class of 2018 who have already committed.

Between Barrett and Williamson, Barrett has a better overall game, but Williamson’s popularity is higher.

So we asked you to tell us who you’d choose — Barrett or Williamson. Here’s what you said.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

