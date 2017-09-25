Duke and Wake Forest make history; see who is up, down in the ACC power rankings

“Planet X” did not collide with Earth and end the world as we know it on Saturday, as some predicted, but maybe there was a sign of the Apocalypse.

After impressive road wins on Saturday, Duke and Wake Forest both improved to 4-0. That had never happened before, at least not in football.

Duke’s 27-17 win at North Carolina and Wake’s 20-19 win at Appalachian State made some history for the ACC’s two small, private schools in the state. You have to go back to 1947 for the last time Duke and Wake started the same season without a loss in their first four games.

Duke took a 3-0-1 record into its Southern Conference showdown with Wake, 4-0, on Oct. 25, 1947. The Blue Devils won the game 13-6.

The reward for their fast starts? The teeth of their respective schedules.

Wake, which also started 4-0 last year, begins a six-week stretch where it will face FSU, Clemson (on the road), Georgia Tech (on the road), Louisville and Notre Dame (on the road). The last four teams in that group are a combined 12-3. The fifth team is Florida State (0-2), the preseason favorite to win the ACC.

Duke’s stretch begins with Miami (2-0), then a trip to Virginia (3-1), a home game with FSU, Pitt (1-3) at home and then a trip to Virginia Tech (4-0).

By taking care of business, mostly outside the league, Duke and Wake have put themselves in position to survive these difficult stretches.

They also have a chance to top even those fast-starting ’47 teams. Duke and Wake have never been to a bowl game in the same season before. Two more wins each and that piece of history will change, too.