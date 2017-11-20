Start of Duke’s game against Furman delayed after Cameron Indoor evacuated

Update: 6:23 p.m.
A fire alarm on the second floor of Cameron Indoor Stadium went off a little more than an hour before Duke’s game against Furman, causing security to evacuate everyone in the building.
The public stood outside for about 20 minutes before given the clear to go back inside. The game, which was supposed to start at 7 p.m. has been postponed for 15 minutes. Tip off is expected at 7:15 p.m.
The alarm that went off was in the men’s restroom on the second floor of the building. Officials do not know how the alarm went off, but they do not believe it was pulled.
Update: 6:15 p.m.
The start time for Duke’s home game against Furman on Monday has been moved back 15 minutes, according to the school.
The game will start at 7:15 p.m., the basketball program’s Twitter account tweeted out.
UPDATE: Tonight’s start time has been moved back 15 minutes. We will tip at 7:15 PM.— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 20, 2017
Security evacuated Cameron Indoor Stadium a little more than an hour before Duke’s basketball game against Furman. The fire alarm went off, and people inside the building were instructed to go outside.
About 20 minutes later, the public was allowed to go back inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
