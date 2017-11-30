Why hasn’t Duke fixed its mistakes? Nine games in 20 days. When has it had the time, Krzyzewski says

3:03 Duke's Daniel Jones on the big win over Wake Forest Pause

1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

0:35 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

1:13 NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

1:01 Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

1:33 NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot'