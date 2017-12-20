Here’s a breakdown of Duke’s 15-member football class on early signing day

More Videos 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State Pause 0:44 Christian Laettner as Santa? Only if you want to make little Kentucky fans cry. 1:25 Duke QB recruit accounts for 3 TDs, knocks undefeated team from the playoffs 1:41 Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss 1:00 Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 2:57 Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:46 Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Duke quarterback recruit Gunnar Holmberg threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Heritage defeated Cardinal Gibbons 34-6 on Friday in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A football playoffs on Nov. 17, 2017.

