The story behind a surprise: How students thanked teacher with tickets to a Duke basketball game

Teacher overwhelmed when students surprise him with Duke basketball tickets Bill Slayton, an English teacher at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, SC, reacts after his students game him tickets to the Duke vs. Florida State game. Slayton, a former Cameron Crazy at Duke has not been to a game in 15 years. Bill Slayton, an English teacher at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, SC, reacts after his students game him tickets to the Duke vs. Florida State game. Slayton, a former Cameron Crazy at Duke has not been to a game in 15 years.

