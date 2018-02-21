Grayson Allen ties Bobby Hurley on Duke three-point scoring list

Duke senior guard Grayson Allen hit a tough three-pointer from the corner to tie him with former Duke great Bobby Hurley for sixth all-time with 263 made 3s.
Allen’s 3, which gave him 26 points in the Blue Devils’ 82-56 win over Louisville, put Duke up by 20 (59-39) with 12:19 remaining in the game. Allen hit 6-of-13 three-pointers up to that point of the game. Allen has hit seven three-pointers in one game twice this season.
Allen finished the game with 28 points and 6-of-15 in three-pointers in 37 minutes.
Hurley, who played at Duke from 1989-1993, is now the head coach at Arizona State.
