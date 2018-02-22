Could Joseph Girard, a Class of 2019 recruit from New York, eventually be cheered on by Duke’s Cameron Crazies?
Could Joseph Girard, a Class of 2019 recruit from New York, eventually be cheered on by Duke’s Cameron Crazies? Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Could Joseph Girard, a Class of 2019 recruit from New York, eventually be cheered on by Duke’s Cameron Crazies? Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke

Could NY’s all-time leading scorer – who averages 50 points per game – land at Duke?

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 22, 2018 12:10 PM

Joseph Girard took an unofficial visit to Duke Wednesday, and left town with an offer to play for the Blue Devils.

Girard, a Class of 2019 shooting guard from Glen Falls High in Glen Falls, N.Y., tweeted on Wednesday that he received an offer from Duke, posting a picture with him and Blue Devils’ head coach Mike Krzyzewski about 90 minutes before Duke took on Louisville.

Girard (6-1, 165 pounds) is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 4 player in New York and the No. 20 combo guard in the nation. He also has offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Albany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month Girard, a junior, became New York’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the record of 2,946 set by Lance Stephenson. Girard has averaged 50 points per game this season. Duke already has a commitment in the class of 2019 from Joey Baker (No. 21) of Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian.

Girard also plays football for his high school.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

More recruiting

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Grayson Allen on Duke’s defense: ‘I like the way it’s going right now’

View More Video