Could NY’s all-time leading scorer – who averages 50 points per game – land at Duke?

Joseph Girard took an unofficial visit to Duke Wednesday, and left town with an offer to play for the Blue Devils.
Girard, a Class of 2019 shooting guard from Glen Falls High in Glen Falls, N.Y., tweeted on Wednesday that he received an offer from Duke, posting a picture with him and Blue Devils’ head coach Mike Krzyzewski about 90 minutes before Duke took on Louisville.
Blessed and Honored to Receive a Scholarship Offer from Coach K and Duke University! #GoBlueDevils ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IH0A4xnWk0— Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) February 22, 2018
Girard (6-1, 165 pounds) is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 4 player in New York and the No. 20 combo guard in the nation. He also has offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Albany.
Earlier this month Girard, a junior, became New York’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the record of 2,946 set by Lance Stephenson. Girard has averaged 50 points per game this season. Duke already has a commitment in the class of 2019 from Joey Baker (No. 21) of Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian.
Girard also plays football for his high school.
