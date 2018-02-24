College GameDay coming to Durham

The ESPN College GameDay crew will be in town next week for its season finale when No. 5 Duke hosts No. 20 North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The show will air live Saturday, March 3 beginning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. There will also be an evening edition leading into the game telecast. Rece Davis hosts College GameDay Covered by State Farm, alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Maria Taylor will have the call of the Saturday Primetime presented by AT&T matchup.
This will be the eighth visit to Duke for College GameDay, which ties Kansas for the most visits. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for the show and admission is free. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels tip at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
