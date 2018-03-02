NC State upsets Duke in ACC women's tournament; advances to semifinal

What started as an offensive showdown in the first half turned into a defensive battle in second half, but N.C. State managed to hold on and defeat the Duke 51-45 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball tournament
Coming into the the quarterfinal matchup, the Wolfpack (23-7, 11-5 ACC) dominated the Tar Heels in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals, while the Blue Devils (22-7, 11-5 ACC) came into the game well rested on a two-round bye.
The Wolfpack came into the game with the chance to avenge a 69-56 loss to the Blue Devils in January.
Duke got on the board first with a three-pointer from Lexi Brown, and following a three-point play by Akela Maize, Brown drilled another shot from beyond the arc to give the Blue Devils a 6-3 lead two minutes into the first quarter.
Two quick three’s could not did not deter the Wolfpack, as the the team went on 6-0 run to make 9-6, forcing the Blue Devils to take a timeout midway through the first quarter.
Brown was all the offense early in the game for the Blue Devils. While she was 2-2 beyond the arc, the rest of the team was a combined 0-5 from the field. The slow start contributed to a 14-8 lead for the Wolfpack with 2:30 left in the quarter.
Despite the slow start, the Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 6-1 to close the first quarter, trailing 15-14.
The Wolfpack began to pull away near the end of the second quarter, going on 10=0 run to close out the first half with a 31-18 lead.
State dominated the first half in the paint, outscoring Duke 16-0, Chelsea Nelson had a stellar first half as well, scoring nine points and corralled 13 rebounds, one point short of a first half double-double.
Despite the lack of offensive efficiency in the first half, the Blue Devils came out of halftime white-hot, leading a 10-0 run to bring the game to 31-28 Wolfpack with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
N.C. State opened the fourth quarter with Nelson scoring on a driving shot and hitting a free throw for a three-point play. The Wolfpack would add on a three following five quick-points from Brown to maintain a 42-39 lead with six minutes left in the game.
Duke only scored four more points during the final six minutes of the game as the Wolfpack defense clamped down and secured a 51-45 victory and a spot in the ACC semifinals.
The Wolfpack will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of the Louisville-Virginia game. with a spot in the championship Sunday on the line.
Comments