Duke's Coach K is highest paid coach in college basketball. How much does he make?

After more than 1,000 wins it's no surprise that Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tops the college basketball salary scale. What's surprising is where North Carolina coach Roy Williams fall on the list.

A 2018 USA Today salary database by USA Today of the power conferences and teams from other conferences that have made the NCAA tournament three of the past five seasons showed that Coach K will make just under $9 million this season.

Krzyzewski's $8,982,325 compensation tops second-place John Calipari ($7,.994,147) of Kentucky by almost $1 million. Ohio State's Chris Holtmann ($7,149,849) is third on the list and the only other coach in the survey making more than $5 million.

Williams, who is in his 15th season at UNC, is 41st on the list at $2,182,986, just behind first-year N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts' $2,200,000. However, Williams could earn a maximum bonus of $1 million and earned a $1 million bonus last season, which ended with the Tar Heels winning the national championship.

Keatts could also earn a $1 million bonus this season.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett (14th, $3,000,000) and Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams (19th, $2,750,000) are next highest-paid ACC coaches after Krzyzewski.

The database indicates that 47 coaches will make more than $2 million this season.