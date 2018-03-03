0303bkcdukeuncblog1

When Duke host North Carolina it always brings out the celebrities.
The season finale in Durham on Saturday night was no different. Hours before the game started, the A-listers started rolling into Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here’s a list of those in attendance, and those expected to show up.
Confirmed in the building:
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and current CBS NFL announcer Tony Romo.
- Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald
- Actor, and Duke graduate, Ken Jeong
- Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who was also featured on College GameDay earlier in the day.
- PGA tour golfer Hunter Mahan
Also expected to be in attendance:
- North Carolina native, and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley
- Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson
- JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon
- Facebook Chief Operating officer Sheryl Sandberg
