More Videos

Cameron Crazies prepare for the Duke-Carolina showdown 1:03

Cameron Crazies prepare for the Duke-Carolina showdown

Pause
Duke's Krzyzewski praises senior Grayson Allen 4:00

Duke's Krzyzewski praises senior Grayson Allen

Krzyzewski discusses upcoming season finale against rival UNC 1:21

Krzyzewski discusses upcoming season finale against rival UNC

UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina: 'It's a rivalry like no other.' 1:17

UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina: 'It's a rivalry like no other.'

What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies? 1:14

What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies?

Duke’s Allen on the last shot: ‘I thought it had a chance to go in’ 1:30

Duke’s Allen on the last shot: ‘I thought it had a chance to go in’

Krzyzewski describes what went wrong in Duke's loss to Virginia Tech 2:30

Krzyzewski describes what went wrong in Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Boeheim thinks 'one and done' has got to go as he weighs in on college basketball scandal 2:13

Boeheim thinks 'one and done' has got to go as he weighs in on college basketball scandal

'It's a horrible time for the game. We need to change'- Krzyzewski on the state of college basketball 4:28

"It's a horrible time for the game. We need to change"- Krzyzewski on the state of college basketball

Duke’s Carter addresses allegations in Yahoo report 1:31

Duke’s Carter addresses allegations in Yahoo report

The Cameron Crazies prepare to enter Cameron Indoor Stadium for Saturday night's showdown between the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Cameron Crazies prepare to enter Cameron Indoor Stadium for Saturday night's showdown between the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke

Here's all our coverage for UNC-Duke game

By Sam Newkirk, Jonathan M. Alexander, Joe Giglio, Jonas Pope, Luke DeCock, Aaron Moody

snewkirk@newsobserver.com, jalexander@newsobserver.com, jgiglio@newsobserver.com, jpope@newsobserver.com, ldecock@newsobserver.com, amoody@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 07:49 PM

Duke and North Carolina renewed their rivalry on Saturday night to close the ACC regular season.

Here is an aggregation of our coverage:

Gameday heroics

Duke senior Jack Siman got the day's events off to big start by hitting a halfcourt shot and winning $18,000 during ESPN's College GameDay show earlier on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Getting crazy

The Cameron Crazies get fired up in Krzyzewskiville for the UNC game before game in a video by Chuck Liddy.

This is developing. Check back later for more on the UNC-Duke game.





  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cameron Crazies prepare for the Duke-Carolina showdown 1:03

Cameron Crazies prepare for the Duke-Carolina showdown

Pause
Duke's Krzyzewski praises senior Grayson Allen 4:00

Duke's Krzyzewski praises senior Grayson Allen

Krzyzewski discusses upcoming season finale against rival UNC 1:21

Krzyzewski discusses upcoming season finale against rival UNC

UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina: 'It's a rivalry like no other.' 1:17

UNC's Roy Williams on Duke-Carolina: 'It's a rivalry like no other.'

What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies? 1:14

What does UNC's Roy Williams think about Duke's Cameron Crazies?

Duke’s Allen on the last shot: ‘I thought it had a chance to go in’ 1:30

Duke’s Allen on the last shot: ‘I thought it had a chance to go in’

Krzyzewski describes what went wrong in Duke's loss to Virginia Tech 2:30

Krzyzewski describes what went wrong in Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Boeheim thinks 'one and done' has got to go as he weighs in on college basketball scandal 2:13

Boeheim thinks 'one and done' has got to go as he weighs in on college basketball scandal

'It's a horrible time for the game. We need to change'- Krzyzewski on the state of college basketball 4:28

"It's a horrible time for the game. We need to change"- Krzyzewski on the state of college basketball

Duke’s Carter addresses allegations in Yahoo report 1:31

Duke’s Carter addresses allegations in Yahoo report

Cameron Crazies prepare for the Duke-Carolina showdown

View More Video