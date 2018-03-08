Watch as the bus carrying the Duke basketball team fights traffic to the Barclays Center

Driving in New York City can be very difficult. Now we can see how difficult it is to get from Manhattan to Brooklyn for the ACC tournament.
A Duke basketball staffer tweeted out a time-lapse video of the team bus leaving the team's hotel in lower Manhattan and traveling through traffic to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The new World Trade Center can be seen at the beginning of the video. The bus meanders through the lower Manhattan streets and then crosses the Manhattan Bridge into Brooklyn.
The bus encounters some bumper-to-bumper traffic in Brooklyn and also passes some older neighborhoods en route to the Barclays Center.
The video ends as the bus enters the tunnel into the arena.
