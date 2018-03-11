Live blog: Here's where the NC teams are in the NCAA tournament bracket

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about whether he would like to play the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ACC
Six North Carolina schools have been chosen to participate in the NCAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.

North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State were chosen with at-large bids. The ACC wound up with nine bids altogether.

N.C. Central (MEAC), UNC Greensboro (Southern) and Davidson (Atlantic 10) all earned automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.

N.C. Central will play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the play-in game in Dayton.

