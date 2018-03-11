Live blog: Here's where the NC teams are in the NCAA tournament bracket

Six North Carolina schools have been chosen to participate in the NCAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State were chosen with at-large bids. The ACC wound up with nine bids altogether.
N.C. Central (MEAC), UNC Greensboro (Southern) and Davidson (Atlantic 10) all earned automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.
N.C. Central will play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the play-in game in Dayton.
Never miss a local story.
This story will be updated.
Comments