A screenshot of a photo posted by Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt showing her with a friend on the court at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. during the ACC Tournament, wearing Duke blue. TWITTER

Duke

Duke Blue Devils have an Angel on their side – a supermodel from NC, that is

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 15, 2018 11:18 AM

It’s not hard to tell which team a supermodel from Wilson is rooting for in the NCAA tournament.

Martha Hunt, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, periodically lets her hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers know that deep down, she’s a Blue Devil.

Hunt tweeted a photo of herself and a friend on the court of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after Duke’s 88-70 victory over Notre Dame to open ACC Tournament play on March 8.

“Game 1 for the win,” she wrote above the photo, in which she’s sporting an all-Duke blue outfit.

Hunt, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, is pretty consistent in her hoops commentary – through the good times and the not-so-good times.

The 2007 Hunt High School graduate told The Wilson Times she grew up the daughter of a Blue Devils fan and it stuck.

“I watch them play whenever I have free time and a game is on,” she told the Wilson newspaper. “It could be once a week or once every couple weeks.”

In her bio, Hunt credits a middle school friend for encouraging her to attend a model search that set her on her path from North Carolina to New York City.

