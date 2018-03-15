Duke Blue Devils have an Angel on their side – a supermodel from NC, that is

It’s not hard to tell which team a supermodel from Wilson is rooting for in the NCAA tournament.
Martha Hunt, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, periodically lets her hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers know that deep down, she’s a Blue Devil.
Hunt tweeted a photo of herself and a friend on the court of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after Duke’s 88-70 victory over Notre Dame to open ACC Tournament play on March 8.
“Game 1 for the win,” she wrote above the photo, in which she’s sporting an all-Duke blue outfit.
Hunt, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, is pretty consistent in her hoops commentary – through the good times and the not-so-good times.
The 2007 Hunt High School graduate told The Wilson Times she grew up the daughter of a Blue Devils fan and it stuck.
“I watch them play whenever I have free time and a game is on,” she told the Wilson newspaper. “It could be once a week or once every couple weeks.”
In her bio, Hunt credits a middle school friend for encouraging her to attend a model search that set her on her path from North Carolina to New York City.
