How is the ACC faring in the NCAA tournament going into Sunday's games?

The ACC received nine bids to the NCAA tournament, and despite overall top seed Virginia's shocking loss to UMBC on Friday night, the conference has done well going into Sunday's final half of the round of 32.

After No. 2 seed Duke's easy 87-62 win over No. 7 seed Rhode Island in the Midwest Region on Saturday, the ACC has a 7-4 record in this year's tournament.

It's no surprise that Duke is going to the round of 16. The biggest positive surprise is that Syracuse, which was one of the last schools to make the field, has won two games and will play No. 3 seed Michigan State at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday for a trip to the round of 16.





Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has a 47-28 record in the NCAA tournament, spent a good bit of his news conference on Saturday defending Virginia coach Tony Bennett, who is being criticized after his team's upset loss and for his team's NCAA performance.

"And Tony Bennett is in my top two or three coaches in the country by far," Boeheim said, according to Syracuse.com. "Unfortunately, in our business, it's all about the tournament when you're a good team. When you just get in, like now I'm a great coach. ... I'm no better than I was two weeks ago. But, oh, you won two games, he must be really -- no, nothing to do with that."

#Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on critics of UVA coach Tony Bennett after the Cavs became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16: "Probably unemployed or idiots." https://t.co/8JiHrEk39T — Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) March 17, 2018

While Virginia was losing to UMBC on Friday night, the Orange, Florida State and Clemson were chalking up victories.

No. 11 seed Syracuse (22-13) took down No. 6 seed TCU 57-52. The Orange also defeated Arizona State in the play-in game on Wednesday.

No. 9 seed Florida State (21-11) built a 22-point first-half lead and held on to defeat Missouri 67-54. The Seminoles will face No. 1 seed Xavier at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

No. 5 seed Clemson (24-9) defeated No. 12 seed New Mexico State 79-68 for its first NCAA win since 2011, coach Brad Brownell's first season as coach. The Tigers return to action at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday vs. No. 4 seed Auburn.

The second biggest upset involving ACC teams was No. 6 seed Miami (22-10) falling 64-62 to Loyola (Chicago) on Thursday in the South Region.

No. 8 seed Virginia Tech (21-12) lost 86-83 to No. 9 seed Alabama on Thursday in the East Region.

Midwest Region No. 9 seed N.C. State (21-12) couldn't overcome a 10-point halftime deficit in falling 94-83 to Seton Hall on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.





No. 2 seed North Carolina plays No. 7 seed Texas A&M at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in Charlotte.