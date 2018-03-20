Get hyped: Duke basketball is off to Omaha for the Sweet 16

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball teams faces a familiar ACC foe as they meet the Syracuse Orange in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday night, March 23, 2018.
Kevin Keister
Duke v Iona Preview

Duke

Duke v Iona Preview

Check out a preview of the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Iona Gaels.