Duke's Krzyzewski: 'We're playing our best basketball'

Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about his team and the NCAA Sweet 16 matchup against ACC foe Syracuse Orange in Omaha Friday night, March 23, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

Duke

The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

After a shameful start, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. How will Duke fare against Syracuse and who does he see winning it all?