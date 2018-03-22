Duke gets ready for Sweet 16 game against Syracuse

The Duke Blue Devils practiced at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Thursday, March 22, 2018, before their Sweet 16 game in the Midwest Regional against Syracuse Friday.
Ethan Hyman
The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

Duke

The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

After a shameful start, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. How will Duke fare against Syracuse and who does he see winning it all?