Grant Hill: 'Can you slap the floor if you're playing zone?'

Slapping the floor during a big game is a Duke basketball tradition, but the floor slap that happened on Friday night against Syracuse in a round of 16 game may be the most unique yet.
After taking a 31-27 lead with around two minutes left in the first half, Duke freshman big man Marvin Bagley III slapped the floor. However, the Blue Devils at the time were playing a zone defense against the Orange.
"Can you slap the floor if you're playing zone?" CBS broadcaster and former Duke standout Grant Hill asked during the broadcast.
After rarely playing zone throughout his coaching career, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has embraced the zone after spending 11 years coaching Team USA with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, whose matchup zone is a staple of his program.
The Blue Devils used a late 10-0 run to take a 34-27 halftime lead.
