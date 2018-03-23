What Marvin Bagley didn't do for the first time this season during first half of Duke's game with Syracuse

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has made it a habit of tallying double-doubles this season.
However, Bagley, who has 21 double-doubles this season, did not grab a rebound during the first half of Duke's round of 16 game against Syracuse on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.
It was the first time this season that Bagley, who is averaging 21.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, did not get a rebound during the first half of a game.
Bagley scored nine points during the first half as the Blue Devils led 34-27 at the break.
Bagley excelled during the second half, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds.
