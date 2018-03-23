Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes after the rebound with Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes after the rebound with Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) goes after the rebound with Syracuse's Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke

What Marvin Bagley didn't do for the first time this season during first half of Duke's game with Syracuse

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 23, 2018 11:33 PM

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has made it a habit of tallying double-doubles this season.

However, Bagley, who has 21 double-doubles this season, did not grab a rebound during the first half of Duke's round of 16 game against Syracuse on Friday night in Omaha, Neb.

It was the first time this season that Bagley, who is averaging 21.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, did not get a rebound during the first half of a game.

Bagley scored nine points during the first half as the Blue Devils led 34-27 at the break.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bagley excelled during the second half, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds.

  Comments  