Duke arrives to CenturyLink Center before Sweet 16 game with Syracuse

The Duke Blue Devils arrived at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. before their Sweet 16 game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal Friday, March 23, 2018.
Duke's Grayson Allen answers 10 questions

What is Grayson Allen's favorite food? Find our what the Blue Devils' senior captain favorite things are including his favorite movie, music, tv show, and vacation spot are in these 10 questions.

The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

After a shameful start, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. How will Duke fare against Syracuse and who does he see winning it all?