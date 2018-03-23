Duke arrives to CenturyLink Center before Sweet 16 game with Syracuse

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talk about their friendship through coaching, and Coach K has a little fun talking about reports of him "borrowing" the zone defense from Boeheim.
Duke senior Grayson Allen and freshmen Wendell Carter, Jr. talk about leadership on the team and the upcoming NCAA regional semifinal matchup with ACC foe Syracuse in Omaha on Friday night, March 23, 2018.
Duke senior guard talks about the abruptness of your season ending with a loss in the NCAA Tournament and how he tries to impress that on the freshmen on the team. Allen was talking with reporters Friday, March 16, 2018.
Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley tells reporters he was 'startled' when he saw Duke's size in person rather than on TV. Hurley's Rhode Island team will face Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.