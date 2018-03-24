Duke's Wendell Carter, Jr. thinks the second half zone defense won the game

Duke's Wendell Carter, Jr. talks about the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Duke's Allen and Coach K on floor-slapping

Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.

Duke's Grayson Allen answers 10 questions

What is Grayson Allen's favorite food? Find our what the Blue Devils' senior captain favorite things are including his favorite movie, music, tv show, and vacation spot are in these 10 questions.

The Perfect NCAA Bracket, a do-over

After a shameful start, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. How will Duke fare against Syracuse and who does he see winning it all?