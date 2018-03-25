Duke, Kansas show nerves, cold-shooting early in regional final

Nerves, turnovers and foul trouble plagued Duke and Kansas during the first half of the Midwest Regional final between Duke and Kansas on Sunday in Omaha, Neb.
Duke's Trevon Duval was the best player during the first half, scoring 13 points and leading the Blue Devils to a 36-33 lead.
But the rest of the Blue Devils and the Jayhawks struggled to shoot and hold onto the ball.
Duke shot two air balls among its first few possessions and missed its first five shots. Kansas missed its first three shots.
Foul trouble plagued Duke as big man Wendell Carter Jr. had to take a seat on the bench after picking up his third foul with 4:25 left in the first half. Marvin Bagley III also had to sit out for a while after being hit in the face.
Kansas had 10 turnovers during the first half and shot 38 percent from the floor. Duke shot 40 percent. The two teams were a combined 7-for-29 from the 3-point line.
Former Broughton High School standout Devonte' Graham led the Jayhawks with eight first-half points.
