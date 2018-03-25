Kansas or Duke? Last spot in the Final Four reserved for college basketball royalty

Amid all of the chaos in this year’s NCAA tournament, with three teams seeded ninth or lower playing for a trip to the Final Four, the Midwest Region is the exception.

No Cinderella stories here.

It’s Duke. It’s Kansas.

Two of the top four programs in victories in NCAA history will decide the last piece of the Final Four puzzle when they meet in Omaha at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s two blue bloods, two great, historic programs and two Hall of Fame coaches (KU's Bill Self and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski). It’s a pride thing,” Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham, who's from Raleigh, said. “You want to do it, and (give) the fans something to brag about. And of course, getting to the Final Four is on all our minds. So, definitely, Duke-Kansas is a huge matchup.”

It often is.

Kansas and Duke have met 11 times in their history — Duke holds a 7-4 mark in those games — and five have been in the NCAA tournament. Kansas won the last postseason meeting, a 2003 Sweet 16 matchup, on its way to an appearance in the national championship game. Duke, won the most consequential one, though, the 1991 NCAA championship.

The latest version pits a No. 1 seed vs. a No. 2 seed.

“It’s going to add juice to the game from ya’ll’s end, I know that,” Duke senior guard Grayson Allen said. “There’s going to be, if possible, an even bigger atmosphere around this game, just because you know it’s a battle between two big programs (and) two great coaches.

“But for us, and I’m sure for Kansas, too, we bring the same thing, same intensity, same focus to the game — doesn’t matter who we’re playing. It’s a regional championship and a trip to the Final Four, and that’s huge for your team when you’re in a big program.”

No. 1 seed Kansas has won the second-most games in NCAA history. Second-seeded Duke is fourth on that list.

With that kind of regular success, the postseason matchups become inevitable.

“We’ve got really good players, and players come to Kansas and they go to Duke to play in games like this,” Self said. “I really believe that this is going to be a game in which there’s pressure to go to the (Final Four). But there’s something about it that it’s Duke-Kansas on the biggest stage that allows guys to just go play for that one thing and not so much think about what’s next, which I think a lot of times (is) what teams do in the Elite Eight game.”