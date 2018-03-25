Duke arrives at CenturyLink Center before game with Kansas

The Blue Devils' Grayson Allen reflects on his career at Duke and what it is like to be booed during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke plays Kansas Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about what it takes to be a player for the Blue Devils during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke faces Kansas Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8.
Watch a time-lapse as Duke's Marvin Bagley III slam in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe during the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talk about their friendship through coaching, and Coach K has a little fun talking about reports of him "borrowing" the zone defense from Boeheim.
Duke senior Grayson Allen and freshmen Wendell Carter, Jr. talk about leadership on the team and the upcoming NCAA regional semifinal matchup with ACC foe Syracuse in Omaha on Friday night, March 23, 2018.