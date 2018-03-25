Here is what you need to know about Duke's season-ending loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight

Duke was as close to the Final Four as possible as senior guard Grayson Allen's shot rolled around the rim at the end of regulation on Sunday in Omaha, Neb.

Allen's shot did not go into the basket, forcing overtime, and eventually the Blue Devils (29-8) would lose 85-81 to top seed Kansas (31-7) in the Midwest Region final.

Kansas will take on Villanova on Saturday in San Antonio for a berth in the national championship game.

Here is all of our coverage of the regional final:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allen wanted to finish strong

Columnist Luke DeCock says Duke senior Grayson Allen really wanted to finish his college career in the Final Four, much like the way it began.

Cold start for Blue Devils, Jayhawks

Duke and Kansas battled nerves, cold shooting and foul trouble early in their Elite Eight game. Duke's Trevon Duval scored 13 first-half points to lead the team.

Bad end for Duke

Duke's Final Four dream ended in overtime as Kansas' Malik Newman helped send the Blue Devils home just short of the Final Four.

Almost for Allen

Columnist Luke DeCock says Duke senior guard Grayson Allen had dreamed of this opportunity, but with the score tied and a chance to send the Blue Devils to the Final Four in regulation, Allen's shot rimmed out, ruining Duke's best chance to beat Kansas.

“It's like a shock to your body,” Allen said. “You don't plan for a loss."

Viral tweets

Fans took to social media after Duke's loss to Kansas. Some posters were sympathetic, others not so much.

Top recruit R.J. Barrett did try to make Duke fans feel better with a video promising better results next season.

Allen reflects on Duke career

Columnist Luke DeCock says Grayson Allen went from taking the shot that could have won the game to walking off the court for the final time in a Duke uniform in 11 minutes.

Allen was emotional afterward.

"So many emotions come pouring out at once. I feel like I could smile or cry. It's a lot," Allen said.

Check back for updates