Future Duke forward Zion Williamson wins McDonald's Slam Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson, the future Duke player from Spartansburg (SC) School, won the 2018 Dunk Contest at the McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta, Ga.
Williamson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports, was the favorite coming into the contest. Williamson because an internet sensation as a high school sophomore because of his highlight reel slams. Former Duke All-American guard Jay Williams, who was announcing the contest for ESPN, said that Williamson had surpassed Lebron James and Vince Carter as the best dunker in the game of basketball.
Asked about it after the game, Williamson said, "I'll let that be determined after I'm done playing."
The McDonald's game will be played Wednesday at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.
