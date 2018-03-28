Son of Kansas coach, 9, writes scouting report on how to beat Duke

Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard recently received an interesting scouting report on Duke, which he posted on Instagram and was tweeted by ESPN.

Howard's 9-year-old son, J.J., wrote up "JJ's Scouting report about Duke," which offered five talking points, along with a note, on ways the No. 1 seed Jayhawks could beat No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA tournament Midwest Region Elite Eight on March 25.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I decide (sic) to make my own scouting report because I and you don't want to lose again and Duke has a lot of weaknesses," the report stated.

J.J. went on to give advice such as "play pick and roll on marvin bagley," "keep trevon duval at the (top) of the key" and "grayson allen gots to shot elbows anything but elbows he can't shoot on elbows."

Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard's 9-year-old son wrote a scouting report for Duke and it's unreal. pic.twitter.com/NXjv42OTuG — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2018

The Jayhawks eventually defeated the Blue Devils 85-81 in overtime to move on to the Final Four, where it will face Villanova on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. in San Antonio.