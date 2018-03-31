Basketball Hall of Fame class has a Triangle flavor

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 has a distinct Triangle presence.
Former Duke star Grant Hill, former UNC standout Charlie Scott and former Duke basketball player and longtime Maryland coach Charles "Lefty" Driesell were announced on Saturday as inductees to the hall.
Hill, 45, the first former Duke player selected to the hall, played at Duke from 1990 to 1994, won two national championships (1991, '92) and led the Blue Devils to the 1994 national championship game. He was a two-time All-American and the 1994 ACC player of the year. He was the No. 3 pick in the 1994 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played 19 seasons in the NBA and was a five-time All-NBA selection.
Never miss a local story.
Scott, 69, was the first African-American scholarship player at North Carolina in 1966. He led the Tar Heels to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1968 and 1969. He averaged 22.1 points per game as a Tar Heel. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1970 but signed with ABA's Virginia Squires. Scott eventually joined the Phoenix Suns before being dealt to Boston in 1975. He was a starter on the Celtics' 1976 NBA championship team. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.
Driesell, 86, played at Duke from 1951 to 1954 before embarking on a longtime coaching career. A media favorite, Driesell would coach 18 seasons at Maryland, leading the Terrapins to eight NCAA tournament appearances. He also coached at Davidson, James Madison and Georgia State, earning 13 NCAA tournament bids overall. His career record of 786-394 is 11th overall in terms of wins among coaches.
Others named to the 2018 class were former NBA stars Jason Kidd, Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Maurice Cheeks; women's players Tina Thompson, Katie Smith, Ora Mae Washington; longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn; Golden State Warriors president Rich Welts; and international star and former Boston Celtic Dino Radja.
The class will be inducted on Sept. 6-8 in Springfield, Mass.
Comments