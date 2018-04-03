Former Duke, ECU quarterback Sirk works out for NFL – as a tight end

Former Duke and East Carolina quarterback Thomas Sirk is attempting to make the NFL. Sirk worked out for NFL scouts last week at ECU as a quarterback. On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, he worked out for scouts at Duke as a tight end.
Steve Wiseman
Duke's Grayson Allen on his decision to stay at Duke

Duke

Duke's Grayson Allen on his decision to stay at Duke

The Blue Devils' Grayson Allen reflects on his career at Duke and what it is like to be booed during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke plays Kansas Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

Duke's Coach K: 'It's an honor to play at Duke'

Duke

Duke's Coach K: 'It's an honor to play at Duke'

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about what it takes to be a player for the Blue Devils during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke faces Kansas Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8.

Duke's Allen and Coach K on floor-slapping

Duke

Duke's Allen and Coach K on floor-slapping

Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.