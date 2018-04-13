How former Duke players Azura Stevens and Lexie Brown fared in the WNBA draft

Raleigh’s Azura Stevens will begin her WNBA career in Dallas while former Duke star Lexie Brown is headed to Connecticut.

Both players were selected in the first round of Thursday night’s WNBA draft in New York.

The 6-6 Stevens, who played at Cary High and Duke before finishing her college career at Connecticut, was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

“I’m just excited to get there and work with the team and the staff,” Stevens said. “It’s honestly just surreal. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I picked up a basketball, so for it to actually be happening is pretty amazing.”

Stevens played two seasons at Duke before transferring to Connecticut. She averaged 14.9 points in mostly a reserve role for the Huskies last season and gave up her final season of college eligibility to turn professional.

Stevens had been projected to go as high as the No. 2 pick, so Dallas general manager Greg Bibb was thrilled she was available when his team picked.

“The great thing about the WNBA draft is there is always a twist or two,” Bibb said. “We didn’t think Azura would be available at the sixth pick. It’s a big win for us as an organization to get a player of his skill set at her size.”

Former Duke star Lexie Brown poses for a portrait after being selected ninth in the WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun on Thursday. Michael J. LeBrecht II Courtesy of the WNBA

Stevens’ entry in the draft helped Brown, her former teammate at Duke, land with the Connecticut Sun at No. 9.

“We played out all scenarios,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “When Stevens entered the draft, we thought that it allowed a good player to drop. One of the scenarios was if Stevens being in there could allow Lexie Brown to drop. It played out that way. We knew that if Lexie was available at 9, that was the direction we would be going.”

A 5-9 guard, Brown was named the ACC’s defensive player of the year last season while also turning in 16 games where she scored 20 points or more.

She’ll team with former Duke point guard Jasmine Thomas, a 2011 WNBA draft first-round selection, with the Sun.

“I know that they’re a team that’s on the rise,” Brown said. “A lot of young talent. Super excited, I loved watching them play. They like to play fast. They like to play defense. I’m just excited to be a part of the core they’re building.”

Brown’s Duke backcourt teammate Rebecca Greenwell was drafted in the third round by Washington. She’ll join two other former Duke players, Monique Currie and Krystal Thomas, with the Mystics.

The 6-1 Greenwell made a Duke record 301 3-pointers during her career, which is No. 5 all-time in the ACC.