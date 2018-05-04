SMU's Semi Ojeleye on his NBA decision

SMU star Semi Ojeleye from Ottawa, Kan., has a big decision to make after his team's loss to USC in the NCAA Tournament: another year of college or enter the NBA Draft.
Blair Kerkhoff
Duke's Coach K: 'It's an honor to play at Duke'

Duke

Duke's Coach K: 'It's an honor to play at Duke'

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about what it takes to be a player for the Blue Devils during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke faces Kansas Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8.