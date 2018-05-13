Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke | 05.13.18

Duke’s Chris Proctor (23) congratulates North Carolina’s Austin Bergner (45) following the Tar Heels’ 8-6 victory over the Blue Devils on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Duke starters huddle together prior to their game against North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Duke Blue Devils stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke players Jack Labosky (6) Zack Kone (2) and Max Miller (5) stand for the National Anthem prior to the Blue Devil's game against North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) connects for a single in the first inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's right fielder Griffin Conine (9) has trouble fielding a base hit by North Carolina's Cody Roberts in the first inning on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina starting pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works from the mound in the first inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina starting pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works from the mound in the second inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Duke's Griffin Conine (9) sprints to home after connecting for a home run in the second inning to give Duke a 1-0 lead over North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Griffin Conine (9) celebrates with teammate Jimmy Herron (30) after connecting for a home run in the second inning, to give Duke a 1-0 lead over North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cody Roberts (11) scores on a single by Ike Freeman in the third inning to tie Duke 1-1 on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Brandon Riley (1) touches home plate to give the Tar Heels a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a base hit Ashton McGee (5) on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) is greeted at home plate by teammate Brandon Martorano (4) and Ike Freeman (8) after Busch and Martorano scored on a single by Brandon Riley in the fourth inning on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cody Roberts (11) scores on Duke catcher Chris Proctor, who lost the ball, on a single by Ike Freeman in the fourth inning to give the Tar Heels' a 5-1 lead on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mike Fox and trainer Terri Jo Rucinski attend to catcher Cody Roberts after he was hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mike Fox and trainer Terri Jo Rucinski attend to catcher Cody Roberts after he was hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke senior Jack Labosky (6) reacts after striking out against North Carolina pitcher Brett Daniels in the seventh inning on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke pitcher Matt Cockman (17) works from the mound in the eighth inning against North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mike Fox makes changes to his lineup with umpire Greg Howard on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina pitcher Brett Daniels (19) works from the mound in the ninth inning against Duke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Jimmy Herron (30) is greeted at home plate by Chase Cheek (43) and Chris Proctor (23) after belting a two run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning against North Carolina on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina closing pitcher Josh Hiatt (31) is congratulated by catcher Brandon Martorano (4) after the final out against Duke sealing the Tar Heels' 8-6 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com