Photo Gallery: Virginia 34, Duke 20

Virginia's Bryce Hallat (34) intercepts a pass by quarterback Daniel Jones (17) intended for the Blue Devils Anthony Nash (83) in the second quarter of play at Wallace Wade Stadium, in Durham, N.C. Saturday, October 1, 2016. Jones threw four interceptions in the first half. Virginia beat Duke 34-20.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Breon Borders carries the American flag onto the field as teammate Griffin Cart follows with the Durham city flag as they enter Wallace Wade Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Shaun Wilson (29) speaks with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) after Jones throws his fourth interception of the game against the Cavaliers in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is tackled by Virginia's Quin Blanding (3) in the second quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Coach David Cutcliffe looks down at the field after the Blue Devils make another turnover against the Cavaliers.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's T.J. Rahming (3) scores a first half touchdown as Virginia's Kareem Gibson (31) attempts to stop him from crossing the goal line.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Ben Humphreys (34) holds onto Virginia's Olamide Zaccheaus (33) jersey to prevent a two point conversion attempt in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) goes to tackle UVA's Juan Thornhill (21) after Thornhill intercepted the fifth pass of the day by the Blue Devil freshman.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia's Kurt Benkert (6) avoids being tackled by a Blue Devil defender and turns the attempted sack into a first down in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones plows through the Cavalier defense for a first down.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia’s Quinn Blanding reacts with his team after intercepting a pass.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Cavalier players react after Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) fumbles the ball in the end zone and Virginia's Eli Hanback (58) recovers it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Blue Devils sit on the bench in dejection after the Virginia Cavaliers hand them a 34-20.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com