Duke's Grayson Allen discusses team after first week of practice

Junior co-Captain is impressed by play and growth of new freshman class.
Duke Now

Can Duke regroup after loss to Wake?

Duke wide receiver Anthony Nash says losing to Wake Forest 24-14 Saturday in the ACC opener was hard to swallow but the Blue Devils need to regroup and be ready for road games at Northwestern and Notre Dame.

Duke Now

Now at quarterback for Duke, Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones will be the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Duke since 1997 on Saturday against N.C. Central. He discusses the season-ending injury to Thomas Sirk and accepting the role as the Blue Devils' No. 1 QB.

