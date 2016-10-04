Duke's Grayson Allen discusses team after first week of practice

University of North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State mascots got together to celebrate their rivalries for a Delta Airlines video. As fans know well, the rivalries extend beyond the basketball courts and playing fields.
Duke wide receiver Anthony Nash says losing to Wake Forest 24-14 Saturday in the ACC opener was hard to swallow but the Blue Devils need to regroup and be ready for road games at Northwestern and Notre Dame.
Daniel Jones will be the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Duke since 1997 on Saturday against N.C. Central. He discusses the season-ending injury to Thomas Sirk and accepting the role as the Blue Devils' No. 1 QB.