Ol’ Ball Coach Steve Spurrier gets college football Hall of Fame bid

Steve Spurrier, who coached at Duke, Florida and South Carolina before retiring in 2015, will be part of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class for coaching, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.
Spurrier coached at Duke from 1987-89 and had a record of 20-13-1. He was ACC coach of the year in 1988 and 1989 and led Duke to the ACC championship and All American Bowl in 1989.
Spurrier won the Heisman in 1966 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986.
