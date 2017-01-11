FSU coach insists Grayson Allen did not commit a ‘dirty play’

Everything Grayson Allen does will be examined under a microscope. Not because he plays for Duke or because he’s one of the Blue Devils’ best players -- but because the junior guard is still in hot water after his latest tripping incident.
He intentionally tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana in Duke’s nonconference finale on Dec. 21.
So when Allen appeared to shove Dennis Gates, a Florida State assistant, after falling near the Seminoles’ bench Tuesday, social media lit a fire under the Duke junior guard who’s from Jacksonville, Fla.
Gates tweeted Wednesday morning to clear the air: Allen did not “shove” him.
I want to make this very clear! #givegraysonabreak @ESPN @TDOnline @Warchant @Noles247 @GraysonJAllen @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/3gKBNWfUIC— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 11, 2017
“I did not in anyway feel attacked or disrespected as the media and others are portraying Grayson Allen’s character and hustle,” the tweet read. “I know what a dirty play is and I was not the victim of one.”
Gates said his contact with Allen was the result of a Allen’s hustle play.
Allen was suspended one game after tripping Santa Ana, Allen’s third tripping incident. Last season, he tripped FSU’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes.
Nicknamed XRM, Rathan-Mayes told media he’d been waiting to play Duke again after Allen tripped him. The FSU junior dropped 21 points in the Noles’ 88-72 victory over Duke on Tuesday.
