Is it time for Duke basketball to panic?

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke Pause

2:55 NC State fans celebrate on Hillsborough Street after beating Duke

1:34 NC State celebrates victory over Duke

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall