Duke's Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Blue Devils victory over Pittsburgh

Controversy surrounds Blue Devils' junior guard after several tripping incidents which resulted in a one-game suspension and cost him a team captain position. Pitino believes that Allen is a good guy and will learn from his mistakes.
Duke's Grayson Allen tells reporters that his return from an "indefinite suspension" of one game was "Coach's decision." Allen was suspended by Coach Mike Krzyzewski and stripped of his role as team captain after tripping a Elon player in December. He returned to action in the Blue Devils' win over Georgia Tech.